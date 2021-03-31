ContainersEuropeShipyards

Delphis commits to more Qingdao boxships

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMarch 31, 2021
CMB

Delphis, the container arm of the Saverys family-controlled CMB, has returned to Qingdao Yangfan Shipyard, taking out options for four more ice-classed 5,890 teu containerships.

The vessels are scheduled for delivery before 2025. Last November, Delphis signed for two firm plus four options of this rare MARIC-designed ship type.

Alphaliner reckoned Delphis has placed these orders speculatively, confident to fix them to a carrier well ahead of delivery.

Alphaliner also reported this week that CMA CGM is lining up a total of up to 20 orders for 6,500 teu ships at two Chinese yards, adding some backbone to what is a very sparse global orderbook for mid-sized container tonnage at present.

