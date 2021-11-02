Delta Corp acquires maritime AI start-up Quantship

Fast-growing logistic provider Delta Corp Shipping has acquired Quantship, a pioneering artificial intelligence (AI) platform, which utilises quant algorithms to unlock value in freight markets.

Quantship was incubated at Entrepreneur First, Singapore in 2019 by Kaushik Reddy and Sudeept Sinha. “With interdisciplinary experience in shipping and quant trading, the founders were able to quickly execute and build an AI platform that has unlocked tremendous value for the bulk shipping community,” said Bernadette Cho, general manager and partner at Entrepreneur First.

“The acquisition of Quantship is testament to the fact that Delta Corp is at the forefront of an increasingly digital shipping world, where data-driven decision making is key to gaining a competitive advantage.

“We see great potential in the team and the technological capability and see other areas for potential collaboration within Delta offerings to its customers, where Quantship’s expertise could come in handy,” said Mudit Paliwal, CEO of Delta Corp.

Quantship will continue to operate its office in Singapore and the founding team will continue to work with Delta Corp.