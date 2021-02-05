Denmark to construct offshore clean energy hub in the North Sea

Denmark has approved a plan to build an artificial island in the North Sea as a clean energy hub.

The hub will be located 80km from the shore of Jutland and will supply both clean power to homes and green hydrogen for use in shipping, aviation, industry and heavy transport.

According to the Danish Ministry of Climate, Energy and Utilities, when fully developed, the North Sea energy island hub will reach a capacity of 10 gw and will be able to cover the consumption of 10m European households.

Around 200 wind turbines with a combined capacity of 3 gw are expected to be installed in the first phase of the project.

The project will be a public-private partnership between the Danish state and private companies.

“This is truly a great moment for Denmark and for the global green transition. This decision marks the start of a new era of sustainable energy production in Denmark and the world and it links very ambitious climate goals with growth and green jobs. The energy hub in the North Sea will be the largest construction project in Danish history. It will make a big contribution to the realization of the enormous potential for European offshore wind, and I am excited for our future collaboration with other European countries,” said the Danish Minister for Climate, Dan Jørgensen.