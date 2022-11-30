DEME and Jan De Nul lining up French wind farm deals

Belgian marine contractors DEME and Jan De Nul are lining up work on the Dieppe-Le Tréport offshore wind farm in France.

Les Éoliennes en Mer Services, a consortium of Engie, EDP Renewables, Sumitomo Corporation and Caisse des Dépôts said it had inked a vessel reservation deal with Jan De Nul for the transport and installation of wind turbines.

Meanwhile, the consortium is in exclusive talks with DEME for the transport and installation of the jacket foundations and the substation and for a turnkey contract for the manufacture and installation of the inter-array subsea cables linking the wind turbines to the electrical substation.

The 496 MW Dieppe-Le Tréport offshore wind farm will comprise 62 Siemens Gamesa 8 MW turbines, while the jacket foundations will be built by the Navantia-Windar consortium. Due to come online in 2025, the wind farm is expected to generate enough power to meet the electricity needs of around 850,000 people.