DEME and JDR win French floater contract

French transmission system operator Réseau Transport Electricité (RTE) has awarded DEME’s subsidiary Société de Dragage International (SDI) and cabling firm JDR a contract for the supply of the export cable that will connect the 30 MW Leucate floating offshore wind farm to the grid.

The export cable will include a submarine cable and an onshore cable section, linking into the onshore substation near Le Barcares.

This is DEME’s first floating offshore wind EPCI contract.

Philip Scheers, business unit director at DEME Offshore, said: “By combining RTE’s experience in grid connections, including export cables, with our extensive track record and expertise in the offshore wind sector and subsea operations, and JDR’s experience in static and dynamic cable manufacturing, the consortium partners are confident we will make this pioneering project a success – really putting the French floating offshore wind industry on the map.”

The Leucate floating offshore wind farm is being developed by Les Eoliennes Flottantes du Golfe du Lion (EFGL), a consortium comprising Ocean Winds and Caisse de Dépôts.

Construction activities are set to commence in 2022.