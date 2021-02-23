DEME awarded Arcadis Ost I foundations contract by Parkwind

DEME Offshore has been awarded a contract by Belgium’s Parkwind for the engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of the foundations at the Arcadis Ost I offshore wind farm.

DEME will install 28 XXL monopile foundations, which are about 100m long and weigh around 2000 tonnes each. The company will deploy offshore installation vessel Orion for the project.

Clement Helbig de Balzac, Arcadis Ost I project manager, commented: “The signing of the foundation EPCI contract with DEME Offshore is another important step towards the realisation of Arcadis Ost I. The project is pushing the limits of what has been done to date in offshore wind in terms of foundation technology. Therefore, it was key for the project’s success to select a strong and highly experienced EPCI contractor such as DEME Offshore, deploying state of the art installation vessels and technology”.

DEME says the contract is worth somewhere in the range of €150m-€300m ($182m-$364m), and production of the monopile foundations will start in 2021 with installation planned in 2022.

The Arcadis Ost I wind farm is being developed by Parkwind in the Baltic Sea, with a planned capacity of 257 MW. It is scheduled to be fully commissioned in 2023.