DEME consortium completes Norfolk double

Belgium-based DEME Offshore and its South Korean consortium partner LS Cable & System have secured an export cable contract for Vattenfall’s Norfolk Vanguard wind farm – a sister project of Norfolk Boreas that the consortium secured in October.

The contract includes the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing and testing of around 180 km of high voltage direct current (HVDC) export cables for the onshore route and around 320 km for the offshore route for the whole of the Norfolk offshore wind zone and the connection to the national transmission electricity grid. DEME said its share in the project represents a sizable contract worth between €50m and €150m ($52.8m and $158.6m).

The works will be executed in 2027 and 2028 and will involve a cable installation vessel, a trailing suction hopper dredger and a fallpipe vessel from the DEME fleet.

The Norfolk Vanguard will have an installed capacity of 1.8 GW. Together with 1.4 GW of Norfolk Boreas, the entire zone is expected to produce clean energy for more than 4m UK households.