DEME converting bulker to fallpipe vessel

Belgium-based marine contractor DEME has purchased an unnamed bulk carrier for conversion into a new fallpipe vessel.

The company has inked an agreement with Pax Ocean Shipyards in Singapore and the vessel will enter the yard in late October.

The new fallpipe ship will be fully compliant with the latest emission standards and feature the latest environmental technology, including a battery pack for fuel efficiency and more sustainable operations.

“This newest addition again confirms DEME’s mission to build a future-proof, sustainable and environmentally friendly fleet, and is in line with DEME’s strategy to deploy the most versatile and high-tech fleet in the industry,” the company said.

The vessel will join some of the most well-known fallpipe vessels in the industry, the trio Flintstone (pictured), Rollingstone and Seahorse in the first half of 2024.