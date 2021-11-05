DEME Offshore and Prysmian clinch largest ever US wind installation contract

Belgium-based contractor DEME Offshore and Italian cabling giant Prysmian have landed the largest offshore wind installation contract ever awarded in the US. Dominion Energy Virginia, a subsidiary of Dominion Energy, has awarded the consortium the balance of plant (BOP) contract worth more than $1.9bn for the construction of the Coastal Virginia offshore wind (CVOW) project.

The BOP contract includes the complete package for the transportation and installation of the foundations and substations, and the EPCI (engineering, procurement, construction, and installation) services for the inter-array and export cables for the future largest commercial offshore wind farm in the US, expected to complete in 2026. DEME said its share is worth around $1.1bn.

DEME Offshore’s contract includes the transport and installation of 176 monopile transition piece foundations, three offshore substations, scour protection and the supply and installation of the export and inter-array submarine cable systems. Prysmian will be responsible for the cable supply and the installation work. The export cables will be produced in Arco Felice, Italy, and Pikkala, Finland, while the inter-array cables will be manufactured in Nordenham, Germany.

The 2.6 GW offshore wind project is located approximately 43 km off the coast of Virginia Beach. It will be capable of supplying clean energy to as many as 660,000 households while reducing carbon emissions by over 2 m tonnes per year.