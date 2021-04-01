DEME Offshore awarded Vineyard Wind 1 turbine Installation contract

Vineyard Wind, a joint venture between Avangrid Renewables and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), has selected DEME Offshore US as its contractor for the offshore transport and installation of the wind turbine generators at the Vineyard Wind 1 project, located off Massachusetts.

DEME Offshore will team up with FOSS Maritime, who will provide Jones Act compliant feeder vessels to transport the wind turbines to DEME Offshore’s installation jack-up vessel.

“We’re very excited to make this announcement today not only because it’s an important step in the development of our first project but also because of the impact it will have on the US workforce,” said Vineyard Wind CEO, Lars Pedersen. “The offshore wind industry has tremendous potential to create good paying jobs and investment opportunities while also reducing carbon pollution. By working with companies like DEME Offshore US LLC and FOSS Maritime, we can ensure that US labor is gaining from the experience of well-established operators, so that the industry can take proper root and grow a fully American workforce.”

Vineyard Wind 1 is slated to become the first large-scale offshore wind farm in the United States, with a generating capacity of 800 MW.