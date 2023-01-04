DEME scores Empire Wind contract

DEME Offshore US has won a contract from Empire Offshore Wind, a joint venture between Equinor and BP for the transportation and installation of inter-array cables for the Empire Wind 1 and 2 offshore wind farms on the US East Coast.

The installation works, including 350 km of cables, will be performed by a cable installation vessel from the DEME fleet in two campaigns. The company currently has the 2018-built cable layer Living Stone and will further bolster its capabilities with the 2015-built Viking Neptun in Q1 this year.

DEME said the deal is worth between €150m and €300m ($159m – $318.4m).

Once constructed, Empire Wind 1 and 2 will have a total installed capacity of more than 2 GW and will power more than 1m New York homes.