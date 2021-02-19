EuropeOffshoreOffshore Wind

DEME secures substation transport and installation contract

Jason Jiang Jason JiangFebruary 19, 2021
Belgian company DEME Offshore has been awarded a contract by Engie Solutions-Iemants for the transport and installation of the jackets and topsides for two Hollandse Kust offshore substations.

DEME Offshore will also supply and install scour protection for both substations, which will be installed at the Hollandse Kust (noord) and (west Alpha) wind farms in the Dutch North Sea.

The installation works are scheduled from 2021 to 2023.

“We are very pleased with the trust one of the most experienced leaders in offshore substation construction has again placed in DEME Offshore. The combination of Engie Solutions-Iemants’ extensive know-how, combined with our expertise in tailored solutions for the offshore wind industry, has proven to be successful in the past few years when we have worked closely together to achieve challenging projects such as the SeaMade and Moray East offshore wind farms,” said Bas Nekeman, business unit director at DEME Offshore

