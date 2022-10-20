EuropeOffshoreRenewables

DEME teams with LS Cable on Norfolk Boreas wind farm contract

Adis AjdinOctober 20, 2022
Belgium-based DEME Offshore has secured export cable contract for Vattenfall’s Norfolk Boreas wind farm in a consortium with South Korea’s LS Cable & System.

The contract includes the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing and testing of around 360 km of high voltage direct current (HVDC) export cables and fibre optic cables, including the offshore installation and onshore jointing. DEME said its share in the project represents a sizable contract worth between €50m and €150m ($48.9m and $146.7m).

Works will be executed in 2026, involving a cable installation vessel, a trailing suction hopper dredger and a fallpipe vessel from the DEME fleet.

The Norfolk Boreas is the first phase of Vattenfall’s Norfolk offshore wind zone and represents an installed capacity of 1.4 GW. Once completed, the entire zone can produce clean energy for more than 4m UK households.

The consortium has also been selected as the preferred bidder for the remaining projects in Vattenfall’s Norfolk Zone.

