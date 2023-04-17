DEME to roll out new wind turbine installation method by 2027

Belgian marine contractor DEME has teamed up with Denmark-headquartered wind turbine lifting and transportation specialist Liftra to develop a new way to install the next generation of offshore wind turbine generators.

The deal will see Liftra LT1500 crane technology with two cranes working in parallel fully integrated on board DEME’s vessels such as Orion or Green Jade on an exclusive basis.

The solution, suitable for both bottom-fixed and floating turbines, is said to offer the possibility of erecting higher and heavier turbines using existing vessels at a lower cost, while at the same time reducing the environmental footprint on the seabed at the wind farm’s location and in port.

Bart de Poorter, general manager at DEME Offshore Renewables, commented: “There are many advantages of this new joint technology, the major one being the ability to install fixed or floating turbines from a floating vessel, which naturally means there are no limitations regarding water depth. As well as this, there are no longer any lifting height issues and relative motions at high heights can be controlled.”

The partners will develop and integrate the technology in stages with the new system expected to be operational in 2027.