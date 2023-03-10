DEME unit takes Irish Mainport survey vessel on multi-year charter  

DEME’s subsidiary G-tec has agreed a multi-year charter deal with Irish Mainport Holdings for its DP2 survey vessel Mainport Geo .

The Liege-based firm said the charter comes as it looks to further boost its site investigation techniques on the back of robust demand in the offshore wind sector.

The 2015-built vessel, acquired by Irish Mainport in 2020, underwent an extensive modification in 2021, which included fitting it with a 15-tonne A-frame, a robust side pole, a hull-mounted dual head Kongsberg multibeam and survey rooms.

“By having an asset like this we are helping marine players de-risk their projects by providing valuable insight, allowing them to take informed decisions,” said Thibaut Debouche, G-tec general manager.

The new addition to the G-tec fleet will shortly be deployed to survey one of the ScotWind offshore wind farm sites.