Democratic representatives push to ban oil drilling off California after 3,000-barrel spill

After the massive spill on the weekend that dumped 126,000 gallons of crude oil into the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California, Democratic Congress members from the state are talking about the possibility of banning offshore drilling.

Referring to the rigs currently operating off California’s coast, Congressman Mike Levin said, “We have to do all we can to ensure that we phase out the 23 rigs that are out there now, and that we ban all new offshore rigs.”

Congressman Alan Lowenthal said on Tuesday that he backs legislation that would ban oil drilling in the Pacific and beyond. “When there’s drilling, there will be spilling,” he said.

While President Joe Biden aims to reduce US dependence on fossil fuels, the previous administration had sought to expand drilling. It’s far from certain that the Democrats could succeed in passing legislation to end offshore drilling in federal waters.

Yesterday, an investigation by the US Coast Guard revealed that a section of the pipeline was “laterally displaced” by more than 30 metres sparking speculation a ship’s anchor may have been the cause of the spill.