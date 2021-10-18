Demonstrators block major Italian ports in protest of mandatory Covid health pass

Major ports in Italy have been blocked all weekend as workers strike against mandatory vaccines and vaccine passports. Italy made Covid-19 health passes mandatory for all workers from Friday. The so-called Green Pass confirms the holder is vaccinated against, recently recovered from, or recently tested negative for Covid-19.

The largest demonstrations were at the port of Trieste, where thousands of dockworkers and residents joined the action to pressure the Italian government to abandon the Green Pass policy. Protesters have also been blocking the port of Genoa for three days and two nights and similar actions were reported nationwide.

Port workers, drivers and citizens in Trieste have threatened that if the Green Pass obligation in the workplace is not withdrawn, activity will come to a halt in the port where 40% of the workers are reportedly unvaccinated. Police have also warned all dockworkers that they will forcibly evacuate the port if the protests continue.

Concessions offered by Italian authorities have so far been rejected by port worker representatives and the Italian government has not indicated that it is likely to reverse its decision on the Green Pass requirement.

