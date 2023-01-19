Denmark rolls out digital ship register

In a move to get rid of troublesome paperwork and increase security related to ship registration and ship trading, Denmark has launched what is said to be the world’s first digital ship register.

There are currently more than 6000 ships registered in the Danish shipping registers which have until now been handled manually.

The Danish Maritime Authority said the move will ease the workload with faster and more efficient workflows for everyone working with registration of ships in Denmark. At the same time, the system contributes with an extra layer of security and control in relation to ship registration.

DMA deputy director, Niels Peter Fredslund, said: “Digitalisation is a focal point for future shipping. The launch of the digital ship register is a significant initiative in this regard. The digital ship register will get rid of manual paperwork and has great potential for streamlining and reducing the administrative burdens for shipping companies in ship registration and ship trading”

The introduction of the digital ship register coincides with the new consolidated executive order on ship registration, bareboat registration and rights over ships which entered into force earlier this week.

Some of the changes which users can expect with the introduction of the digital ship register include: Users with NemID/MitID will be able to log on and carry out registrations online; All registrations will be recorded online with a digital timestamp evidencing the exact time of the completion of the registration; Powers of attorney may be filed online authorising attorneys-in-fact to complete registrations on behalf of their principal; All registration applications will be logged and trigger a notification to the registered owner and other parties with a registered interest in the vessel.