Densay enters the cape business

A few weeks ago the 2012-built capesize, the 175,000-dwt Aqua Honor, invited offers, and the Jinhai built vessel was reported sold for $28m basis delivery within November. No taker was attached to the deal.

Now ship registers note that Turkish owner Densay Shipping, is behind the purchase, marking its entry into the cape segment. The deal is the second deal this year in the in the secondhand market, by the 22-ship strong bulker and tanker player, which tends to have a strong preference for supramaxes.

The Aqua Honor was controlled by UK-based lender Standard Chartered’s leasing unit, Hong Kong-based Marina Leasing, which also sold a sistership, the same aged Aqua Splendor for about $27.5m, with prompt delivery in August to Berge Bulk.

