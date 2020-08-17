Densay Shipping orders ultramax trio at Nantong Xiangyu

Turkish owner Densay shipping has placed an order at Chinese yard Nantong Xiangyu Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering for the construction of three 63,500 dwt ultramax bulk carriers.

The ships will adopt SDARI design and delivery is scheduled in the fourth quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022. The contract value was not disclosed. Currently the price of a newbuild 63,500 dwt ultramax bulk carrier is around $23.5m.

Nantong Xiangyu currently has an orderbook of 34 vessels, including 25 ultramax bulkers.

According to VesselsValue, Tayfun Gunerhan-led Densay Shipping currently owns a fleet of 20 vessels made up of 18 bulkers and two tankers.