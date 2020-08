Turkey’s Derin Denizcilik Gemi brief foray into shipowning has come to a close.

Broker sources tell Splash that the three-ship strong bulker player has decided to let go of all its ships, selling the eight-year-old supramaxes DD Karadeniz , DD Ege and DD Marmara for around $30m en bloc.

The Istanbul-headquartered company quietly snapped up the three STX Jinhae built supramaxes towards the end of last year from Dutch outfit Zealand Shipping for an undisclosed price.