Design approval sealed for DSME’s ammonia-powered VLCC

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersSeptember 9, 2022
DSME

Korean yards offering ammonia-fuelled ship designs are growing in number. At Gastech this week in Milan, class society Lloyd’s Register (LR) awarded Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) design approval for an ammonia dual fuel 300,000 dwt VLCC. The VLCC, designed as part of a joint development project between DSME and MAN Energy Solutions which began in 2019, will use a low-carbon ammonia dual fuel propulsion system and is equipped with an IMO Type C tank.

DSME pioneered the design of the ammonia propulsion system whilst MAN Energy Solutions developed the ammonia dual fuel propulsion engine. The design previously received approval in principle (AiP) from LR.

Hyoung-Seog Kim, vice president of DSME’s ship basic design division, said: “The ammonia propulsion system approved by LR offers flexibility to shipowners and we hope that this can help the industry to cope with rapidly changing environmental regulations.”

Sung-Gu Park, LR’s president for Northeast Asia, added: “Lloyd’s Register is extremely proud to award Design Approval to DSME for its ammonia dual fuel VLCC design, in partnership with MAN Energy Solutions.

LR has also been working with MAN another Korean yard, Samsung Heavy Industries, on the development of ammonia-powered VLCCs, with the first landmark ship due to deliver to Malaysia’s MISC in 2025. Not to be left out, Hyundai Heavy Industries, the nation’s top yard, has also unveiled a suite of ammonia-fuelled ship designs.

