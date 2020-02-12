Detained Yang Ming boxship released by Australian authorities

February 12th, 2020 Containers, Greater China, Operations 0 comments

Taiwanese shipping line Yang Ming Marine Transport has announced that its 4,250 teu containership YM Eternity has been released by Australian authorities, having been detained by a court at the request of Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) on Sunday over pollution cleanup debt related to another Yang Ming boxship YM Efficiency.

Yang Ming confirmed that YM Eternity has been released from arrest and normal cargo operations has been resumed immediately.

YM Efficiency lost 81 containers off the Hunter Coast in June 2018, causing debris to wash up on beaches throughout the region.

Yang Ming claimed that it has been committed to keeping the Hunter Coast pristine and working with the New South Wales state government to ensure all debris that could possibly be associated with the incident is cleaned up, while the company and its insurer have paid expenses for the clean-up operations.

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

