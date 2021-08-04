DHL shows shipping electric possibilities

DHL Express has shown shipping the possibilities of going electric. The German express giant today announced it has become the first company in the world to order 12 fully electric Alice eCargo planes from Seattle-based Eviation.

“With this engagement, DHL aims to set up an unparalleled electric Express network and make a pioneering step into a sustainable aviation future,” DHL stated in a release.

Eviation expects to deliver the Alice electric aircraft to DHL Express in 2024.

Parent Deutsche Post DHL Group has set aside EUR7bn ($8.31bn) through to 2030 in measures to reduce its CO2 emissions. The funds will go in particular towards electrification of its last-mile delivery fleet, sustainable aviation fuels and climate-neutral buildings.

Shipping has been making progress in recent years to develop shortsea electric vessels, the delivery in Norway of the Yara Birkeland boxship being the most high profile successful project to date.