DHL taps into Hapag-Lloyd’s biofuel offering    

DHL Global Forwarding, the air and ocean freight specialist of Deutsche Post DHL Group, has signed an agreement with fellow liner Hapag-Lloyd to use so-called advanced biofuels for its shipments.

Advanced biofuels are based on raw biological materials, such as used cooking oil and other waste products, to manufacture a fatty acid methyl ester (FAME), which is then mixed with varying proportions of low-sulfur sulphur fuel oil, explained the Hamburg-based liner, adding that compared to standard fuels, this pure biofuel product lowers greenhouse gas emissions by more than 80%.

As part of the deal, Hapag-Lloyd will initially ship 18,000 teu of DHL’s volume using advanced biofuels, which is said to be equivalent to a reduction of 14,000 tonnes of well-to-wake CO2-emissions.

“Biofuel will play a significant role in the upcoming years on our path to becoming net-zero carbon by 2045. This project will bring us a step closer to offering our customers biofuel-powered transportation as a commercial product and thereby to supporting them in their efforts to reduce their carbon footprint,” said Danny Smolders, managing director of global sales at Hapag-Lloyd.

Hapag-Lloyd has been testing biofuels since 2020 and offers carbon reduced shipping by utilising biofuel blends instead of traditional fossil marine fuel oil (MFO). “The resulting reduction in carbon dioxide equivalent emissions can be offered as a “Green Product” on a teu basis and thereby transferred to customers in order to help reduce their scope 3 emissions,” the company said.

Meanwhile, DHL, as part of its mid-term sustainability roadmap for 2030, has set up its GoGreen Plus service that offers customers various solutions for minimising logistics-related emissions and other environmental impacts along the entire supply chain.