DHT Holdings secures charters for six VLCCs

New York-listed VLCC tanker owner DHT Holdings has announced that it has entered into time charter contracts for six of its vessels.

DHT Lake, DHT Raven, DHT Scandinavia, DHT Bauhinia, DHT Edelweiss and DHT Lion have each been fixed for one year at an average rate of $67,300 per day. All of the vessels, with the exception of DHT Lion, have options of either three months or six months.

Current low oil prices, and a healthy premium on oil price futures, have led to a rush of fixtures in the VLCC segment, with many vessels being used for storage purposes.

DHT Holdings, led by Svein Moxnes Harfjeld and Trygve Munthe, own a fleet of 27 VLCCs.