DHT Holdings secures charters for six VLCCs

April 2nd, 2020 Europe, Tankers 0 comments

New York-listed VLCC tanker owner DHT Holdings has announced that it has entered into time charter contracts for six of its vessels.

DHT Lake, DHT Raven, DHT Scandinavia, DHT Bauhinia, DHT Edelweiss and DHT Lion have each been fixed for one year at an average rate of $67,300 per day. All of the vessels, with the exception of DHT Lion, have options of either three months or six months.

Current low oil prices, and a healthy premium on oil price futures, have led to a rush of fixtures in the VLCC segment, with many vessels being used for storage purposes.

DHT Holdings, led by Svein Moxnes Harfjeld and Trygve Munthe, own a fleet of 27 VLCCs.

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

