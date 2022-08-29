DHT offloads scrubber-less VLCC

DHT Holdings has sold its 2008-built scrubber-less very large crude carrier (VLCC) DHT Edelweiss to undisclosed buyers for $37m.

The New York-listed tanker owner said it expects to deliver the vessel it bought from BW in 2017 for $45m during the third quarter, adding that the sale will reduce the average age of its fleet and improve its Annual Efficiency Ratio (AER) and Energy Efficiency Operational Indicator (EEOI) metrics.

The vessel’s outstanding bank debt of about $12.2m will be repaid in connection with the sale and the company said it expects to record a gain of about $6.8m in the third quarter of 2022.

DHT logged a net profit in the second quarter of 2022 of $10m, and recently committed $25m to retrofit an additional eight vessels built between 2015 and 2018 with scrubbers.

Following the latest sale, DHT will have 23 VLCCs, and after the retrofit programme, all of the company’s vessels should be fitted with scrubbers by the first quarter of 2023.