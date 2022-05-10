DHT offloads vintage VLCC pair

New York-listed VLCC owner has sold two older vessels for a total of $78m. The 2006-built DHT Falcon and the 2007-built DTH Hawk have fetched $38m and $40m, respectively.

DHT stated that both ships will be delivered during the second quarter of this year, with the sales delivering a combined profit of around $12 million. The outstanding debt on the VLCC pair, equal to about $13m in total, will be repaid.

After the transaction is completed, DHT’s fleet will stand at 24 VLCCs, with the 2006-built DHT Scandinavia as its oldest vessel.

The company recognised a net loss in the first quarter of 2022 of $17.3m, versus an $11.6m profit same time last year, “mainly due to lower tanker rates”.