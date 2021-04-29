EuropeTankers

DHT offloads vintage VLCC trio

Hans Thaulow Hans ThaulowApril 29, 2021
0 25 Less than a minute
DHT

For weeks sales chatter has surrounded a trio of vintage VLCCs owned by DHT Tankers.

About three weeks ago the ships were reported sold for $28.5m each. Splash understands that this information was premature. Now sources confirm DHT Holdings’s co-chief executives Trygve Munthe and Svein Moxnes have let go of the ships for half a million more per unit. Chinese interests are behind the acquisition of the 2004-built DHT Condor, DHT Lake, and DHT Raven.

Chinese buyers have been behind most of the vintage VLCCs purchased this month.

Tags
Hans Thaulow Hans ThaulowApril 29, 2021
0 25 Less than a minute
Hans Thaulow

Hans Thaulow

Hans Henrik Thaulow is an Oslo-based journalist who has been covering the shipping industry for the last 15 years. As well as some work for the Informa Group, Hans was the China correspondent for TradeWinds. He also contributes to Maritime CEO magazine. Hans’ shipping background extends to working as a shipbroker trainee with Simpson, Spence & Young in Hong Kong.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button