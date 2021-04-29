DHT offloads vintage VLCC trio

For weeks sales chatter has surrounded a trio of vintage VLCCs owned by DHT Tankers.

About three weeks ago the ships were reported sold for $28.5m each. Splash understands that this information was premature. Now sources confirm DHT Holdings’s co-chief executives Trygve Munthe and Svein Moxnes have let go of the ships for half a million more per unit. Chinese interests are behind the acquisition of the 2004-built DHT Condor, DHT Lake, and DHT Raven.

Chinese buyers have been behind most of the vintage VLCCs purchased this month.