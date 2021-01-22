EuropeTankers

DHT swoops for Awilco VLCC pair

Grant Rowles Grant RowlesJanuary 22, 2021
New York-listed VLCC tanker owner DHT Holdings has announced the acquisition of two 2016-built (DSME) VLCCs for a total price of $136m.

VesselsValue shows the two vessels to be Awilco Eco Tankers pair Eco Future and Eco Queen. The portal values the tankers at a little over $64m each.

DHT says it will finance the deal with available liquidity and projected mortgage debt, and delivery is scheduled for the first half of 2021.

“The vessels were built to high specifications by their current owner and are fuel efficient, scrubber fitted Eco-designs that will further improve the DHT fleet’s efficiencies, amongst others its Annual Efficiency Ratio (AER) and Energy Efficiency Operational Index (EEOI) metrics,” the company said.

Upon completion of the deal, DHT’s fleet will consist of 29 VLCCs.

