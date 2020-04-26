Home Region Americas Diamond Offshore Drilling files for chapter 11 April 27th, 2020 Grant Rowles Americas, Offshore

US offshore driller Diamond Offshore Drilling has filed for chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District Texas (Houston) on Sunday.

The company said that the recent drop in oil prices had worsened day rates and demand for its services, and had already signalled issues earlier this month when it announced it has elected not to make the semiannual interest payment due on its 5.70% Senior Notes due 2039.

Diamond Offshore Drilling reported a $357.2m loss for the year 2019, and has debts of around $2.6bn. Its fleet consists of 11 semi-submersible rigs and four drillships.