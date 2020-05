Greek dry bulk owner Diana Shipping has sealed a new time charter contract with Glencore Agriculture for 2014-built ice class panamax bulk carrieer Crystalia .

The charter commenced earlier this week and is through to between July 1, 2021 and September 30, 2021 at a gross charter rate of $8,750 per day. Glencore was previously paying $10,500 per day.

The contract is worth around $3.49m based on the minimum charter period.