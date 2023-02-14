Diana Shipping adds another ultramax

Greek bulker owner Diana Shipping has added to its list of ultramax acquisitions with a $27.9m deal for the 2016-built Nord Potomac .

The New York-listed company said the delivery of the Norden chartered-in and Nissen Kaiun-owned vessel should take place by the beginning of April 2023.

The 63,379 dwt scrubber-fitted vessel will add to Diana’s existing fleet of 41 ships of which nine ultramaxes.

Last August, The Semiramis Paliou-led owner snapped up the entire fleet of nine modern ultramax bulkers from Stamford-based Sea Trade Holdings for $330m.