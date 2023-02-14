Dry CargoEurope

Diana Shipping adds another ultramax

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinFebruary 14, 2023
Rielt Maritime

Greek bulker owner Diana Shipping has added to its list of ultramax acquisitions with a $27.9m deal for the 2016-built Nord Potomac.

The New York-listed company said the delivery of the Norden chartered-in and Nissen Kaiun-owned vessel should take place by the beginning of April 2023.

The 63,379 dwt scrubber-fitted vessel will add to Diana’s existing fleet of 41 ships of which nine ultramaxes.

Last August, The Semiramis Paliou-led owner snapped up the entire fleet of nine modern ultramax bulkers from Stamford-based Sea Trade Holdings for $330m.

