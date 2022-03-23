Diana Shipping agrees capesize sale and leaseback

Greek bulker owner Diana Shipping has entered into a sale and leaseback deal with an unaffiliated Japanese third party for the newbuilding resale capesize Florida.

The New York-listed company said the transaction will unlock $50m in gross proceeds upon completion, which is estimated to take place by March 29, 2022.

As part of the agreement, Diana will bareboat charter-in the vessel for a period of ten years and have purchase options beginning at the end of the third year of the agreement.

The company confirmed the acquisition of the 181,500 dwt vessel in December last year for around $60.1m. The vessel has already been fixed to farm commodities trader Bunge and is expected to earn roughly $45.07m for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter of 58 months.