Diana Shipping charters out capesize at bumper rate

Diana Shipping has landed an improved time charter contract that is anticipated to earn at least $20.6m.

The New York-listed Greek bulker owner has fixed its 2013 capesize P.S. Palios to Classic Maritime through to between April 15, 2024, and June 30, 2024, at a daily rate of $31,000, up from its previous employment with Olam International at $26,500 per day. The charter is expected to commence on June 11, 2022 and earn the above-mentioned sum based on the minimum time charter period.

Diana currently owns and operates a fleet of 35 bulkers. Earlier this month, the company sealed a deal with South Korea’s Hyundai Glovis for its 2009-built kamsarmax Maia, banking about $13.43m until September 20, 2023. The charter at $25,000 per day can be extended until November 20, 2023.