Diana Shipping charters out latest capesize acquisition

Greek bulker owner Diana Shipping has fixed its recently acquired resale capesize to farm commodities trader Bunge.

The 181,500 dwt vessel, to be named Florida, should commence the charter on March 29, 2022, for a period between 58 and 62 months at 25,900 per day.

The New York-listed Diana acquired the Japanese newbuilding in December last year for around $60.1m. The vessel is expected to deliver by March 29 and to earn roughly $45.07m in gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

On a fully delivered basis, Diana Shipping has a fleet of 35 bulkers, of which 12 capes.