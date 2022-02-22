Diana Shipping charters out newcastlemax at bumper rate

Diana Shipping has landed another improved time charter contract that is anticipated to earn at least $11.3m.

Koch Shipping has chartered a newcastlemax bulk carrier, San Francisco , through to between March 1, 2023, and May 15, 2023, at a daily rate of $30,500, almost double what it paid in 2019. The charter commenced retroactively on February 18, 2022.

The New York-listed bulker owner fixed the 2017-built ship to Olam International last year at $17,750 per day for the first 105 days of the charter period and $24,700 per day for the balance period of the charter.

Diana Shipping recently chartered out several ships to Koch. The 2005-built capesize Aliki was fixed at $24,500 per day, the 2017-built newcastlemax Newport News at $28,000, while the 2012-built newcastlemax Los Angeles is fetching $26,250 per day.