Diana Shipping clinches new capesize charter with Koch at higher rate

New York-listed bulker owner Diana Shipping has entered into a new time charter contract with Koch Shipping for the 2009-built capesize Houston .

The charter commenced retroactively on August 30 and will run through to between July 15, 2022 and October 15, 2022, at a charter rate of $27,000 per day. In February 2019, Koch took the same ship on charter for 14 to 17 months at a rate of $10,125 per day.

Before starting its new charter with Koch, the Houston was with C Transport Maritime at $6,250 per day for the first 30 days and $12,400 per day for the balance of the time charter.

The Greek owner, with a fleet of 37 bulkers on a fully delivered basis, expects to generate around $8.51m of revenue on the minimum time charter period. Earlier this week, Diana Shipping fixed the 2014-built panamax bulker Crystalia to Uniper up to December 2022 at $26,100 per day