Diana Shipping clinches newcastlemax charter with Koch

Greek dry bulk owner Diana Shipping has sealed a new time charter contract with Singapore’s Koch Shipping for the 2012-built newcastlemax Los Angeles.

The charter commenced on January 30, 2022, fixing the 206,104 dwt vessel through to between January 15, 2023, and March 15, 2023, at a daily rate of $26,250.

The New York-listed firm, which has four newcastlemaxes in its 33-strong fleet, said the deal would generate revenue of around $9.06m for the minimum charter period.

The Los Angeles was previously chartered to Engelhart CTP Freight at $14,250 per day. Last week, Diana also fixed its 2013-built kamsarmax Astarte to Tongli Shipping up to June 15, 2023, at $21,500 per day.

