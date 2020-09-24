Diana Shipping continues to trim fleet with capesize sale

Greek dry bulk owner Diana Shipping continues its sell-off of the older vessels in its fleet, announcing the sale of 2006-built capesize Sideris GS .

Diana managed to fetch $11.5m for the SWS-built vessel, significantly higher than the $10.71m market value according to VesselsValue. It did not name the buyer.

Delivery is scheduled for before January 21, 2021 and upon completion of the sale Diana will be down to a fleet of 38 vessels.

Earlier this month, Diana sold the 2006-built panamax bulker Coronis to an unnamed buyer for $7.1m. The Coronis is the tenth panamax sold by the company since November 2018.