Dry CargoEurope

Diana Shipping continues to trim fleet with capesize sale

Grant Rowles Grant Rowles September 24, 2020
0 0 Less than a minute
Diana Shipping

Greek dry bulk owner Diana Shipping continues its sell-off of the older vessels in its fleet, announcing the sale of 2006-built capesize Sideris GS.

Diana managed to fetch $11.5m for the SWS-built vessel, significantly higher than the $10.71m market value according to VesselsValue. It did not name the buyer.

Delivery is scheduled for before January 21, 2021 and upon completion of the sale Diana will be down to a fleet of 38 vessels.

Earlier this month, Diana sold the 2006-built panamax bulker Coronis to an unnamed buyer for $7.1m. The Coronis is the tenth panamax sold by the company since November 2018.

Tags
Grant Rowles

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close