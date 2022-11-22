Dry CargoEurope

Diana Shipping finds new deal for kamsarmax bulker

Photo of Grant Rowles Grant RowlesNovember 22, 2022
0 67 Less than a minute
Diana Shipping

NYSE-listed dry bulk owner Diana Shipping has sealed a time charter contract with Singapore-based Chinese firm Salanc for 2010-built kamsarmax Myrsini.

The new charter commenced today, and is through to between April and June 2024 at a rate of $15,000 per day. The vessel has just completed a contract with Cargill at $22,000 per day.

Diana says the new deal will generate around $7.62m of gross revenue based on the minimum time charter period.

Diana owns a fleet of 40 bulkers, and this latest contract brings this month’s fixtures announced by the company to eight.

Tags
Photo of Grant Rowles Grant RowlesNovember 22, 2022
0 67 Less than a minute
Photo of Grant Rowles

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button