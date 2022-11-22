Diana Shipping finds new deal for kamsarmax bulker

NYSE-listed dry bulk owner Diana Shipping has sealed a time charter contract with Singapore-based Chinese firm Salanc for 2010-built kamsarmax Myrsini .

The new charter commenced today, and is through to between April and June 2024 at a rate of $15,000 per day. The vessel has just completed a contract with Cargill at $22,000 per day.

Diana says the new deal will generate around $7.62m of gross revenue based on the minimum time charter period.

Diana owns a fleet of 40 bulkers, and this latest contract brings this month’s fixtures announced by the company to eight.