Diana Shipping finds new deal for Norfolk capesize

February 28th, 2020 Dry Cargo, Europe 0 comments

Greek dry bulk owner Diana Shipping has signed a new agreement to sell 2002-built capesize Norfolk.

The price of the deal is $8.75m, lower than the $9.35m sale agreed last month which fell through last week after Diana received a notice of cancellation. MSI still values the ship at $9.4m. The buyer was not named.

The collapse of the original deal was the second sale to fall through this month for Diana, with the sale of 2005-built panamax bulker Calipso also terminated by the buyer.

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

