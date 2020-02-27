Diana Shipping finds new deal for Norfolk capesize

Greek dry bulk owner Diana Shipping has signed a new agreement to sell 2002-built capesize Norfolk .

The price of the deal is $8.75m, lower than the $9.35m sale agreed last month which fell through last week after Diana received a notice of cancellation. MSI still values the ship at $9.4m . The buyer was not named.

The collapse of the original deal was the second sale to fall through this month for Diana, with the sale of 2005-built panamax bulker Calipso also terminated by the buyer.