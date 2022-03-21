Dry CargoEurope

Diana Shipping fixes another bulker to Cargill

Diana Shipping has secured its second deal with Cargill this month, chartering out the 2006-built panamax bulk carrier Artemis

The New York-listed firm has fixed the 76,942 dwt vessel through to between June 20, 2023 and August 20, 2023 at a charter rate of $21,250 per day. The charter has already commenced and the vessel will move on from its previous employment with Glencore at $10,250 per day.

Diana Shipping, which owns a fleet of 34 bulkers, said it expects to earn approximately $9.54m based on the minimum time charter period.

Earlier this month, the Greek bulker owner fixed its 2015-built capesize Santa Barbara to Cargill up to July 10, 2023, at a daily rate of $29,500.

