Diana Shipping fixes another bulker to Uniper

Greek dry bulk owner Diana Shipping has sealed another time charter deal with Uniper Global Commodities, this time for the 2014-built panamax bulker Crystalia commencing September 19, 2021.

The Düsseldorf-based Uniper has taken the 77,525 dwt vessel through to between October 1 and December 15 next year at a rate of $26,100 per day. The fixture is significantly higher compared to the $8,750 per day that Glencore Agriculture was paying for the ship.

The new charter will generate around $9.7m of revenue based on the minimum time charter period.

The New York-listed shipowner recently landed a time charter contract with Uniper for the 2013-built post-panamax bulker Phaidra. Uniper will be paying almost three times more compared to its previous charter.

Diana Shipping currently has a fleet of 36 bulk carriers and expects to take delivery of one kamsarmax bulker by the end of February next year.