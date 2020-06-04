Diana Shipping fixes another capesize to Koch

June 4th, 2020 Dry Cargo, Europe 0 comments

Greek dry bulk owner Diana Shipping has sealed a time charter contract with Koch Shipping in Singapore for 2014-built capesize G. P. Zafirakis.

The charter commenced over the weekend, and runs through to between October 1, 2021 and December 31, 2021, at a gross charter rate of $13,200 per day. The rate is significantly lower than the $17,000 per day previously being paid for the vessel by SwissMarine.

In April, Koch had taken another Diana capesize on charter, the 2005-built Aliki at $11,300 per day, and also redelivered the 2009-built capesize Houston which has since gone on charter to C Transport Maritime.

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

