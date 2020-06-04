Diana Shipping fixes another capesize to Koch

Greek dry bulk owner Diana Shipping has sealed a time charter contract with Koch Shipping in Singapore for 2014-built capesize G. P. Zafirakis .

The charter commenced over the weekend, and runs through to between October 1, 2021 and December 31, 2021, at a gross charter rate of $13,200 per day. The rate is significantly lower than the $17,000 per day previously being paid for the vessel by SwissMarine.

In April, Koch had taken another Diana capesize on charter, the 2005-built Aliki at $11,300 per day, and also redelivered the 2009-built capesize Houston which has since gone on charter to C Transport Maritime.