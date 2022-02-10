Diana Shipping fixes bulkers to Koch and Cargill

New York-listed Diana Shipping has sealed two new time charter agreements for its bulk carrier fleet, expected to generate at least $17.5m of revenue.

The Greek owner has fixed the 2005-built capesize Aliki to Singapore’s Koch Shipping through to between February 1, 2023 and April 15, 2023, at a rate of $24,500 per day. The charter is expected to commence on February 19, 2021. The vessel is currently on a charter with Solebay, earning $20,500 per day.

The company has also entered into a time charter deal with Cargill for the 2011-built kamsarmax bulker Magnolia, set to be renamed Leonidas P.C.. The charter is expected to commence upon delivery of the vessel in mid-February 2022. Cargill has booked the vessel through to between March 1, 2023 and April 30, 2023, at $24,500 per day.

“The employments of Aliki and Leonidas P. C. are anticipated to generate approximately $17.49m of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charters,” Diana Shipping said in a release. The company currently operates a fleet of 33 bulkers with a combined carrying capacity of around 4.3m dwt.