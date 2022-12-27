Dry CargoEurope

Diana Shipping fixes bulkers to Western Bulk and Glencore’s ST Shipping

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinDecember 28, 2022
0 1 1 minute read
Diana Shipping

Greece’s Diana Shipping has landed two new time charter deals worth at least $5.77m.

The Semiramis Paliou-led owner of 43 bulkers has fixed its recently delivered ultramax DSI Altair, former STH Sydney, to Western Bulk and its panamax Ismene to Glencore’s ST Shipping and Transport.

Western Bulk will be paying $14,400 per day until June 25, 2023, with options up to August 25, 2023. The 2016-built 60,309 dwt ship is expected to start its charter on December 29, 2022.

Meanwhile, Singapore-based ST Shipping has booked the 2013-built 77,901 dwt bulker through to between August 20 and October 10 next year, from December 31, at $14,000 per day.

Earlier this month, the New York-listed Diana also agreed to charter out the 2013-built panamax Maera to commodity trading giant Cargill for $12,000 per day until at least October 28, 2023. The 75,403 dwt vessel earned more than twice as much with ASL Bulk Shipping from September 2021 until October 14 this year. 

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinDecember 28, 2022
0 1 1 minute read
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button