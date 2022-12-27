Diana Shipping fixes bulkers to Western Bulk and Glencore’s ST Shipping

Greece’s Diana Shipping has landed two new time charter deals worth at least $5.77m.

The Semiramis Paliou-led owner of 43 bulkers has fixed its recently delivered ultramax DSI Altair, former STH Sydney, to Western Bulk and its panamax Ismene to Glencore’s ST Shipping and Transport.

Western Bulk will be paying $14,400 per day until June 25, 2023, with options up to August 25, 2023. The 2016-built 60,309 dwt ship is expected to start its charter on December 29, 2022.

Meanwhile, Singapore-based ST Shipping has booked the 2013-built 77,901 dwt bulker through to between August 20 and October 10 next year, from December 31, at $14,000 per day.

Earlier this month, the New York-listed Diana also agreed to charter out the 2013-built panamax Maera to commodity trading giant Cargill for $12,000 per day until at least October 28, 2023. The 75,403 dwt vessel earned more than twice as much with ASL Bulk Shipping from September 2021 until October 14 this year.