Diana Shipping fixes cape to Olav and kamsarmax to Viterra

New York-listed Greek dry bulk owner Diana Shipping has sealed new charters for two of its vessels, both at significantly higher rates than their previous charters.

Olam International has taken 2013-built capesize P.S. Palios on time charter from June 6, for $26,500 per day through to between February 15 and April 15, 2022. The vessel was previously on charter to Monaco’s C Transport Maritime at $12,050 per day.

Additionally, Viterra Chartering has taken 2009-built kamsamax Maia on charter from June 10, at a rate of $25,000 per day through to between May 1 and June 30, 2022. The vessel is currently chartered to Aquavita International at $11,200 per day.

Diana Shipping, which owns a fleet of 36 bulkers, says the charters will generate around $14.62m based on the minimum charter periods.