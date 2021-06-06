Dry CargoEurope

Diana Shipping fixes cape to Olav and kamsarmax to Viterra

Grant Rowles Grant RowlesJune 7, 2021
0 40 1 minute read

New York-listed Greek dry bulk owner Diana Shipping has sealed new charters for two of its vessels, both at significantly higher rates than their previous charters.

Olam International has taken 2013-built capesize P.S. Palios on time charter from June 6, for $26,500 per day through to between February 15 and April 15, 2022. The vessel was previously on charter to Monaco’s C Transport Maritime at $12,050 per day.

Additionally, Viterra Chartering has taken 2009-built kamsamax Maia on charter from June 10, at a rate of $25,000 per day through to between May 1 and June 30, 2022. The vessel is currently chartered to Aquavita International at $11,200 per day.

Diana Shipping, which owns a fleet of 36 bulkers, says the charters will generate around $14.62m based on the minimum charter periods.

Tags
Grant Rowles Grant RowlesJune 7, 2021
0 40 1 minute read
Grant Rowles

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button