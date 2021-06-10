Diana Shipping fixes capesize to CTM

New York-listed Greek dry bulk owner Diana Shipping has entered into a time charter contract with Monaco’s C Transport Maritime for 2007-built capesize Boston .

The charter commences later this week, and is through to between April 15 and June 15, 2022 at a rate of $25,500 per day. The vessel is coming off charter with Germany’s Oldendorff, who have been paying $15,300 per day.

Diana Shipping, which owns a fleet of 36 bulkers, says the deal will generate around $7.65m based on the minimum charter period.

CTM has only just recently redelivered 2013-built capesize P.S. Palios to Diana, who fixed it out to Olam International for $26,500 per day. CTM had been paying just $12,050 per day for the vessel.