Diana Shipping fixes capesize to Oldendorff

Greek dry bulk owner Diana Shipping has entered into a time charter contract with Oldendorff Carriers for 2006-built capesize vessel Sideris GS .

The charter has commenced on March 8, and is at a gross charter rate go $12,700 per day through to between October 15 and December 31 this year. The vessel was previously on charter to Singapore’s Berge Bulk at $15,350 per day.

The charter is expected to generate $2.76m of gross revenue based on the minimum time charter period.