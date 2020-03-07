Diana Shipping fixes capesize to Oldendorff

March 8th, 2020 Dry Cargo, Europe 0 comments

Greek dry bulk owner Diana Shipping has entered into a time charter contract with Oldendorff Carriers for 2006-built capesize vessel Sideris GS.

The charter has commenced on March 8, and is at a gross charter rate go $12,700 per day through to between October 15 and December 31 this year. The vessel was previously on charter to Singapore’s Berge Bulk at $15,350 per day.

The charter is expected to generate $2.76m of gross revenue based on the minimum time charter period.

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

